Azerbaijan, UNECE discuss cooperation prospects

Baku, November 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov has met with Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (ECE) Olga Algayerova to discuss prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the organization.

Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov hailed the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and the UN structures. He emphasized that in 2015 Azerbaijan joined the UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2016-2030 programme. He pointed to Azerbaijan’s achievements made in protecting health, improving environment, eradicating poverty, improving the level of education of the population, and promoting and ensuring gender equality in Azerbaijan.

Providing an insight into the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh dispute, Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov noted that the UN four conflict-related resolutions still remain unfulfilled.

Olga Algayerova emphasized the importance of Azerbaijan and the region it is located. She pointed to the signing of the Joint Statement as a result of the meetings she held in Baku which discussed a number of issues relating to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe Olga Algayerova hailed the organization’s cooperation with Azerbaijan. She noted the necessity of joint support to projects that are being implemented to carry out the tasks arising from the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Executive Secretary Algayerova underlined the UNECE’s cooperation with Azerbaijan in the regional format, expressing her confidence that these relations will continue strengthening in the years to come.