    Azerbaijan, US discuss bilateral cooperation

    25.09.2018 [21:38]

    Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

    The sides had exchange of views on a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation agenda. They also discussed the regional and international issues of mutual interest.

