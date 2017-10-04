Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss bilateral ties

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasizade has met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin to discuss relations between the two countries. Rasizade emphasized that bilateral relations with Ukraine reached the level of strategic partnership. He pointed out wide opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in the spheres of industry, energy, transport, logistics, agriculture, investments, tourism, infrastructure.

Rasizade touched upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, describing it as Azerbaijan`s most serious problem. He said the dispute poses a major threat to the whole region.

Klimkin noted the necessity of developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine. He said Kiev stand for resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on norms of international law and inviolability of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and its borders.