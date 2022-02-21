  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan-Ukraine trade exceeds $235,000 in January

    21.02.2022 [14:37]

    Kyiv, February 21, AZERTAC

    Trade between Azerbaijan and Ukraine exceeded $235,000 in January this year, according to the State Statistics Committee of Ukraine.

    Ukraine exported goods worth $35,730 to Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan’s export to Ukraine made $199,801 in January.

    Ukraine is Azerbaijan`s second largest trade partner in the CIS after Russia.

     

    Emil Huseynli
    Special correspondent

