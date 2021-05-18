Azerbaijan-Ukraine trade made $320,8 million in January-April this year
AzerTAg.az
18.05.2021 [16:18]
Kyiv, May 18, AZERTAC
The bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Ukraine made up $320,8 million in January-April of 2021, according to Ukraine`s State Statistical Committee.
Official figures suggest that exports from Azerbaijan to Ukraine reached $178.4 million, while imports amounted to $142.4 million in the first four months of this year.
Ukraine is Azerbaijan`s second largest trade partner in the CIS after Russia. The trade between Azerbaijan and Ukraine reached $771,5 million in 2020 which is $36,5 million less than in 2019 due to pandemic.
Emil Huseynli
Special Correspondent
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
14.05.2021 [19:22]
12.05.2021 [13:52]
06.05.2021 [19:34]
03.05.2021 [17:33]
MULTIMEDIA
18.05.2021 [16:40]
18.05.2021 [12:10]
18.05.2021 [11:25]
17.05.2021 [20:44]
18.05.2021 [16:18]
18.05.2021 [13:33]
18.05.2021 [11:58]
17.05.2021 [15:41]
16.05.2021 [16:48]
08.05.2021 [18:46]
09.05.2021 [12:07]
09.05.2021 [11:39]
07.05.2021 [19:09]
07.05.2021 [15:29]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
22.01.2021 [08:55]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
18.05.2021 [18:57]
17.05.2021 [20:07]
16.05.2021 [20:11]
06.05.2021 [17:15]
07.05.2021 [16:27]
03.05.2021 [11:54]
22.04.2021 [13:07]
31.03.2021 [19:27]
09.05.2021 [17:11]
07.05.2021 [08:51]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note