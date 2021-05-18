  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan-Ukraine trade made $320,8 million in January-April this year

    18.05.2021 [16:18]

    Kyiv, May 18, AZERTAC

    The bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Ukraine made up $320,8 million in January-April of 2021, according to Ukraine`s State Statistical Committee.

    Official figures suggest that exports from Azerbaijan to Ukraine reached $178.4 million, while imports amounted to $142.4 million in the first four months of this year.

    Ukraine is Azerbaijan`s second largest trade partner in the CIS after Russia. The trade between Azerbaijan and Ukraine reached $771,5 million in 2020 which is $36,5 million less than in 2019 due to pandemic.

    Emil Huseynli

    Special Correspondent

