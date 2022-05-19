  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan-Ukraine trade made $415 million in January-April this year

    19.05.2022 [13:18]

    Kyiv, May 19, AZERTAC

    The bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Ukraine made up $415 million in January-April of 2022.

    Official figures suggest that exports from Azerbaijan to Ukraine reached $318.633 million, while imports amounted to $95.634 million in the first four months of this year.

    Ukraine is Azerbaijan`s second largest trade partner in the CIS after Russia. The trade between Azerbaijan and Ukraine reached $922,5 million in 2021.

    Emil Huseynli

    Special Correspondent

     

