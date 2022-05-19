Azerbaijan-Ukraine trade made $415 million in January-April this year
AzerTAg.az
19.05.2022 [13:18]
Kyiv, May 19, AZERTAC
The bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Ukraine made up $415 million in January-April of 2022.
Official figures suggest that exports from Azerbaijan to Ukraine reached $318.633 million, while imports amounted to $95.634 million in the first four months of this year.
Ukraine is Azerbaijan`s second largest trade partner in the CIS after Russia. The trade between Azerbaijan and Ukraine reached $922,5 million in 2021.
Emil Huseynli
Special Correspondent
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
17.05.2022 [18:40]
17.05.2022 [17:54]
17.05.2022 [16:24]
11.05.2022 [11:58]
MULTIMEDIA
18.05.2022 [18:47]
18.05.2022 [17:39]
19.05.2022 [17:20]
19.05.2022 [15:21]
19.05.2022 [15:13]
19.05.2022 [13:18]
19.05.2022 [10:50]
19.05.2022 [10:35]
18.05.2022 [11:20]
16.05.2022 [17:59]
13.05.2022 [15:19]
19.05.2022 [14:36]
18.05.2022 [18:30]
18.05.2022 [15:01]
16.05.2022 [17:07]
14.05.2022 [10:56]
11.05.2022 [17:28]
19.05.2022 [17:05]
17.05.2022 [22:54]
17.05.2022 [22:22]
17.05.2022 [18:23]
11.05.2022 [17:19]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
19.05.2022 [15:41]
19.05.2022 [13:01]
19.05.2022 [10:32]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note