Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss bilateral cooperation

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States in Baku.

The sides stressed the importance of developing cooperation in economic, trade, transportation, cultural and other fields between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. While noting the necessity of increasing the trade exchange between the states, the FMs underlined in this regard the important role of next meeting of the Intergovernmental Cooperation Commission.

They noted the importance of reciprocal, including high level official visits for promoting the development of the bilateral relations. The ministers also discussed cooperation between both states within the international organizations.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov thanked his colleague for the principal position of Uzbekistan at the international platforms with regard to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The sides also exchanged views on the cooperation agenda of the Turkic Council.