    Azerbaijan, Vatican discuss prospects for closer relations

    14.12.2017 [11:44]

    Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Ambassador to France and the Vatican Rahman Mustafayev has met with Chief of Protocol of the Secretariat of State of the Holy See Jose Avelino Bettencourt to exchange views over the prospects for developing relations between Azerbaijan and the Vatican.

    Recalling the visits of heads of the Roman Catholic Church to Azerbaijan, the sides highlighted Azerbaijan’s contribution to the development of religious and intercultural dialogue.

    Touching upon the cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Vatican they emphasized the exceptional role of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva in developing relations between Azerbaijan and the Vatican.

    They also hailed the recent projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the aim of restoring Sacred Marcellino and Pietro catacombs located around the city of Rome, describing it as a great contribution to the expansion of cooperation between the countries.

    Ambassador Rahman Mustafayev presented the publications featuring the history and culture of Azerbaijan to Avelino Bettencourt.

    Shahla Aghalarova

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan, Vatican discuss prospects for closer relations
