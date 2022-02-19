Azerbaijan administers over 12.7 million coronavirus jabs so far
19.02.2022 [20:44]
Baku, February 19, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan has administered over 12.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.
More than 5.2 million people have gotten the first jab, while over 4.7 million people have been fully vaccinated.
Azerbaijan has also given third booster shots to more than 2.5 million people.
