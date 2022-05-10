Azerbaijan administers over 13,6 million coronavirus jabs so far
10.05.2022 [19:23]
Baku, May 10, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan has administered more than 13,6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.
More than 5,3 million people have received their first doses, while over 4,8 million people got their second doses.
Azerbaijan has also given third booster shots to over 3 million people so far.
