  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan administers over 3,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots in 24 hours

    07.05.2022 [18:22]

    Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan administered a total of 3,565 COVID-19 jabs on Saturday, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    Azerbaijan has administered more than 13,6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

    More than 5,3 million people have received their first doses, while over 4,8 million people got their second doses.

    Azerbaijan has also given third booster shots to over 3 million people so far.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan administers over 3,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots in 24 hours
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.05.2022 [17:25]
    Azerbaijan logs 11 new COVID-19 cases
    06.05.2022 [19:31]
    Azerbaijan administers over 4,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots in 24 hours
    06.05.2022 [18:44]
    Azerbaijan logs 8 new COVID-19 cases
    06.05.2022 [15:14]
    Nearly 15 million deaths directly or indirectly linked to COVID-19
    Azerbaijan administers over 3,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots in 24 hours