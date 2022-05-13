  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan administers over 3,100 COVID-19 vaccine shots in 24 hours

    13.05.2022 [19:26]

    Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan administered a total of 3,180 COVID-19 jabs on Friday, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    Azerbaijan has administered more than 13,6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

    More than 5,3 million people have received their first doses, while over 4,8 million people got their second doses.

    Azerbaijan has also given third booster shots to over 3 million people so far.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan administers over 3,100 COVID-19 vaccine shots in 24 hours
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    13.05.2022 [18:05]
    Azerbaijan logs 9 new COVID-19 cases
    13.05.2022 [12:30]
    2M COVID-19 deaths confirmed in European Region: WHO
    12.05.2022 [23:14]
    Azerbaijan administers over 3,700 COVID-19 vaccine shots in 24 hours
    12.05.2022 [23:11]
    Azerbaijan logs 4 new COVID-19 cases
    Azerbaijan administers over 3,100 COVID-19 vaccine shots in 24 hours