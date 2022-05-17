  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan administers over 3,530 COVID-19 vaccine shots in 24 hours

    17.05.2022 [22:54]

    Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan administered a total of 3,530 COVID-19 jabs on Tuesday, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    Azerbaijan has administered more than 13,6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

    More than 5,3 million people have received their first doses, while over 4,8 million people got their second doses.

    Azerbaijan has also given third booster shots to over 3 million people so far.

