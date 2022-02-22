Azerbaijan administers over 40,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots in 24 hours
22.02.2022 [17:20]
Baku, February 22, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan administered a total of 40,398 COVID-19 vaccine jabs on Tuesday, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.
Azerbaijan has administered over 12.8million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.
Nearly 5.3 million people have received their first doses, while over 4.7 million people got their second doses.
Azerbaijan has also given third booster shots to more than 2.5 million people so far.
