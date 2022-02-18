Azerbaijan administers over 41,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots in 24 hours
18.02.2022 [20:57]
Baku, February 18, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan administered a total of 41,214 COVID-19 vaccine jabs on Friday, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.
Azerbaijan has administered over 12.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.
More than 5.2 million people have received their first doses, while over 4.7 million people got their second doses.
Azerbaijan has also given third booster shots to more than 2.4 million people so far.
