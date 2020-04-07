  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijan advance one spot in FIVB Senior World Ranking - Women

    07.04.2020 [12:02]

    Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan have climbed one spot to rank 26th with 127 points in FIVB Senior World Ranking - Women.

    China top the ranking with 391 points followed by the US with 382 points and Brazil with 328 points.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan advance one spot in FIVB Senior World Ranking - Women
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.04.2020 [16:32]
    Two Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers in Top 10 of world rankings
    07.04.2020 [14:04]
    Tony Parker could replace Aulas as Lyon president
    06.04.2020 [18:33]
    England boss Southgate takes 30 per cent pay cut in bid to ease coronavirus burden on FA
    05.04.2020 [14:50]
    Azerbaijan`s Mariya Stadnik 2nd in United World Wrestling rankings
    Azerbaijan advance one spot in FIVB Senior World Ranking - Women