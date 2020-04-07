Baku, April 7, AZERTAC Azerbaijan have climbed one spot to rank 26th with 127 points in FIVB Senior World Ranking - Women. China top the ranking with 391 points followed by the US with 382 points and Brazil with 328 points.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan advance one spot in FIVB Senior World Ranking - Women

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter