Azerbaijan advance one spot in FIVB Senior World Ranking - Women
AzerTAg.az
07.04.2020 [12:02]
Baku, April 7, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan have climbed one spot to rank 26th with 127 points in FIVB Senior World Ranking - Women.
China top the ranking with 391 points followed by the US with 382 points and Brazil with 328 points.
