Azerbaijan air defense units conduct training

Baku, April 13, AZERTAC

According to the combat training plan for 2020, approved by Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, the air defense units have started trainings, press service of the Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

The battalions of the S-300 "Favorite" Air Defense Missile Systems completing the march, work out the issues of changing, equipment and camouflaging the starting positions in compliance with standards.

Rocket units also fulfill tasks to defend important facilities from air attack and to repel the imaginary enemy’s massive missile strike, the ministry said.