    Azerbaijan among top 5 list of health improvement vacation countries of “National Geographic Traveler” awards

    03.10.2017 [13:21]

    Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

    The TourStat Analytic Agency published the results of the Internet voting of National Geographic Traveler Awards 2017.

    Azerbaijan is selected as one of 5 countries in category of "Wellness Holiday". Israel is the leader in this category. The first top 5 includes Germany, Slovenia and Switzerland.

    According to the Agency, "Chenot Palace hotel in Gabala (district of Azerbaijan) is in Top 5 in the nomination "Best Resort Hotel," the Agency said.

    Some countries are leading in the following categories Greece - beach holiday, Cyprus – family vacation, Italy – excursion tour, Austria – ski tour, Argentina - adventure tour, Japan – exotic tourism, Georgia - gastronomy and agro tourism, and China - "discovery of the year".

    Altai Krai is ahead of other regions of Russia on wellness holiday. Kamchatka is the leader for adventure recreation, Khakassia for eco-tour, and Leningrad oblast for excursion tour.

    The Internet voting of National Geographic Traveler Awards 2017 takes place from 22 May to 15 October at website: http://www.nat-geo.ru/ngt-awards-2017/

