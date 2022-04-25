  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan among world`s top five countries by military spending as share of GDP

    25.04.2022 [12:17]

    Stockholm, April 25, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan has been ranked among the world`s top five countries with military expenditure as a share of gross domestic product (GDP), according to the report “Trends in world military expenditure" of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

    Azerbaijan was placed at the fifth following Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Algeria.

    The report mentioned that last year`s military expenditures in Azerbaijan amounted to 5.3 percent of GDP, followed by Israel, who allocated 5.2 percent of its GDP for military purposes.

    Rauf Aliyev

    Special Correspondent

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan among world`s top five countries by military spending as share of GDP
