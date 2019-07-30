    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijan announces rewards for local winning athletes and their coaches at 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival

    30.07.2019 [23:03]

    Baku, July 30, AZERTAC

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to institute rewards for Azerbaijan`s winning athletes and their coaches at the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) held in Baku.

    Under the Presidential Order, the amount of rewards for the athletes and their coaches is defined as below: each athlete who won the first place – 10,000 AZN, his coach – 5,000 AZN, each athlete who took the second place – 7,000 AZN, his coach – 3,500 AZN, each athlete who won the third place – 5,000 AZN, his coach – 2,500 AZN.

    Senior coaches of national teams will receive a reward in the amount awarded to the coach whose athlete showed the best result.

    With 10 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze medals Team Azerbaijan ranked 4th at the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan announces rewards for local winning athletes and their coaches at 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.07.2019 [20:20]
    More than 30 teams from 14 countries to compete at Baku World Open International Footvolley Tournament
    30.07.2019 [10:28]
    National Olympic Committee hosts meeting with medalists of EYOF Baku 2019
    29.07.2019 [18:06]
    Azerbaijani para judokas claim 10 medals at European Championships
    29.07.2019 [15:54]
    Maltese referees to control Neftchi Baku vs Arsenal Tula match
    Azerbaijan announces rewards for local winning athletes and their coaches at 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival