    Azerbaijan appoints new head of Parliament’s Apparatus

    17.05.2022 [17:07]

    Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

    Farid Hajiyev has been appointed as the new Head of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Apparatus (Milli Majlis).

    Prior to that, Hajiyev worked as the Head of the Civil Service and HR Department of the Milli Majlis.

     

