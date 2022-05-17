Baku, May 17, AZERTAC Farid Hajiyev has been appointed as the new Head of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Apparatus (Milli Majlis). Prior to that, Hajiyev worked as the Head of the Civil Service and HR Department of the Milli Majlis.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan appoints new head of Parliament’s Apparatus

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter