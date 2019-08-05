Azerbaijan approves plan of events as Baku will host 7th Summit of Turkic Council

Baku, August 5, AZERTAC

Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev has issued an Order, approving the plan of events relating to the organization of the 7th Summit of the Council of Cooperation of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council) in Baku.

The Order provides for the setting up of a working group responsible for holding the summit. The Order also gives instructions to appropriate authorities involved in the preparation for the event.

The 7th Summit of the Turkic Council will take place in Baku on October 14-15.