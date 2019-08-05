    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan approves plan of events as Baku will host 7th Summit of Turkic Council

    05.08.2019 [17:54]

    Baku, August 5, AZERTAC

    Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev has issued an Order, approving the plan of events relating to the organization of the 7th Summit of the Council of Cooperation of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council) in Baku.

    The Order provides for the setting up of a working group responsible for holding the summit. The Order also gives instructions to appropriate authorities involved in the preparation for the event.

    The 7th Summit of the Turkic Council will take place in Baku on October 14-15.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan approves plan of events as Baku will host 7th Summit of Turkic Council
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    31.07.2019 [18:57]
    President Ilham Aliyev extends national day greetings to Swiss counterpart
    31.07.2019 [15:42]
    Ambassador Ibrahimova: “Swiss children rallied for peace in Azerbaijan through paintings”
    31.07.2019 [11:52]
    Azerbaijani FM meets with outgoing Kazakh ambassador
    31.07.2019 [10:54]
    Italian newspaper publishes Azerbaijani ambassador’s response to pro-Armenian article
    Azerbaijan approves plan of events as Baku will host 7th Summit of Turkic Council