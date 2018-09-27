Azerbaijan attends Cultural Routes of the Council of Europe Annual Advisory Forum 2018

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan has attended the Cultural Routes of the Council of Europe Annual Advisory Forum 2018, under the theme "Cultural Routes of the Council of Europe connecting cultural values, heritage sites and citizens: strategies and synergies in a global perspective" held in Görlitz, Germany.

The event was organized by the Council of Europe in cooperation with the City of Görlitz, the Saxon Ministry of the Interior and the German Federal Foreign Office.

Addressing the forum, Mayor of Görlitz Siegfried Deinege noted that as a result of the development of cultural routes, the cultural exchange boosted the expansion of the dialogue among peoples.

Speaking at the event, head of department at the Ministry of Culture Gunel Aslanova highlighted Azerbaijan`s activities within the international cultural routes over the past years. On behalf of the Ministry of Culture, she stressed the importance of participation in new projects such as the “Olive Roads” under the supervision of the Council of Europe, along with traditional routes.

On the second day of the forum, representative of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture Gunel Aslanova will engage in discussions on Azerbaijan's joining the next cultural route within the framework of the Council of Europe and development of a relevant project.

The Annual Advisory Forum is an occasion to develop new initiatives and partnerships, as well as a platform for exchange of good practices from our Council of Europe member States, Cultural Routes of the Council of Europe and new cultural route projects, in line with the values of the Council of Europe.