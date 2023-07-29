  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan bags first medal at 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu

    29.07.2023 [18:56]
    Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijan team has bagged the first medal at the 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games in Chengdu, China.

    Azerbaijani female judoka Leyla Aliyeva (48 kg) claimed the bronze medal for Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijan is represented by 88 athletes aged 18-27, who will test their strengths in 16 disciplines.

