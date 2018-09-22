    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijan beat France 8-4 at European Polo Championships

    22.09.2018 [21:15]

    Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan have defeated France 8-4 in the second round of the European Polo Championships in Siena, Italy.

    Azerbaijan will next clash with Slovakia on September 24.

