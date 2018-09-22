Azerbaijan beat France 8-4 at European Polo Championships
AzerTAg.az
22.09.2018 [21:15]
Baku, September 22, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan have defeated France 8-4 in the second round of the European Polo Championships in Siena, Italy.
Azerbaijan will next clash with Slovakia on September 24.
