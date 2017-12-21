Azerbaijan becomes very important transportation hub in the region, President

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan is turning into a very important transport center in the region. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway put into operation two months ago links the continents of Asia and Europe by the shortest possible route. We are currently working on the North-South transport corridor. There are also very important results in this direction,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has told the opening ceremony of “2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue” international conference.

“By the end of the year, we expect further results, so that put can this road into operation together with neighboring countries in a short time, perhaps within two to three years. Thus, railways from east to west and in the opposite direction, and from north to south and in the opposite direction will pass through the territory of Azerbaijan. This will bring us additional economic profits and, of course, political dividends. This will also have a serious positive impact on regional cooperation,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

“At the same time, I am sure that this will have a positive effect on the topic of our today's conference. I think that talk is not enough for interethnic, interreligious and intercultural dialogue. There should be specific projects, specific interests, alignment, a balance of interests and interdependence. The projects we are implementing in the region address these mutual interests,” the head of state added.