Azerbaijan conducts test flights of Su-25 ML aircraft VIDEO

Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

The process of modernization of the Azerbaijan Army’s weapons and equipment has been carrying out by the application of the latest technologies, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

According to the plan, the Su-25 attack aircraft sent to Türkiye was brought back to Azerbaijan after the modernization works by Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc. (TUSAS).

Su-25 ML (Modernized "Lachin") aircraft conducted test flights. It was modernized under the name of the "Lachin" project and given into the armament of the Azerbaijani military pilots.

The tests of the newly installed Turkish-made smart bombs and missiles on the aircraft have been completed, and the work done in general has been positively evaluated by military experts.

Su-25 modernization project ("Lachin") contract signing ceremony was held on July 26 between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the TUSAS company of Türkiye within the framework of the IDEF‘23 16th International Defence Industry Fair held in Istanbul.