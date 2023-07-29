  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan conducts test flights of Su-25 ML aircraft VIDEO

    29.07.2023 [14:26]

    Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

    The process of modernization of the Azerbaijan Army’s weapons and equipment has been carrying out by the application of the latest technologies, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    According to the plan, the Su-25 attack aircraft sent to Türkiye was brought back to Azerbaijan after the modernization works by Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc. (TUSAS).

    Su-25 ML (Modernized "Lachin") aircraft conducted test flights. It was modernized under the name of the "Lachin" project and given into the armament of the Azerbaijani military pilots.

    The tests of the newly installed Turkish-made smart bombs and missiles on the aircraft have been completed, and the work done in general has been positively evaluated by military experts.

    Su-25 modernization project ("Lachin") contract signing ceremony was held on July 26 between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the TUSAS company of Türkiye within the framework of the IDEF‘23 16th International Defence Industry Fair held in Istanbul.

     

    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    29.07.2023 [15:53]
    Zakir Hasanov gives relevant instructions to ensure aircraft safety
    29.07.2023 [13:52]
    Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov: Supreme Commander-in-Chief's high appreciation of Azerbaijan Army further increases responsibility of personnel
    28.07.2023 [14:30]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Illegal Armenian armed detachments have intensified use of radio frequency interference in recent days
    28.07.2023 [13:20]
    Azerbaijani servicemen to join exercises in Uzbekistan
    Azerbaijan conducts test flights of Su-25 ML aircraft VIDEO Azerbaijan conducts test flights of Su-25 ML aircraft VIDEO