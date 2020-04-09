Azerbaijan confirms 104 new COVID-19 cases

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

104 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, one patient has died, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan has reached 926, with 101 recoveries and 9 deaths, while treatment of 816 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 27 of the infected are in a severe and 35 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable.”

“A total of 57,371 coronavirus tests have been carried out so far,” the Task Force added.