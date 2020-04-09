  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan confirms 104 new COVID-19 cases

    09.04.2020 [17:45]

    Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

    104 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, one patient has died, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan has reached 926, with 101 recoveries and 9 deaths, while treatment of 816 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 27 of the infected are in a severe and 35 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable.”

    “A total of 57,371 coronavirus tests have been carried out so far,” the Task Force added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan confirms 104 new COVID-19 cases
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    09.04.2020 [17:34]
    BERNAMA news agency: Special information portal among measures to contain COVID-19 in Azerbaijan
    09.04.2020 [17:31]
    Azerbaijani President allocates AZN 97m to scale up COVID-19 response
    08.04.2020 [17:41]
    Azerbaijan confirms 105 new cases of coronavirus
    08.04.2020 [17:10]
    WHO says Europe's Covid-19 outbreak is still "very concerning"
    Azerbaijan confirms 104 new COVID-19 cases