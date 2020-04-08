  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan confirms 105 new cases of coronavirus

    08.04.2020 [17:41]

    Baku, April 8, AZERTAC 

    105 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, spokesman for the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov told a briefing of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

    Ibrahim Mammadov noted that the number of cases continue to rise in the country.

