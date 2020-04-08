Azerbaijan confirms 105 new cases of coronavirus
AzerTAg.az
08.04.2020 [17:41]
Baku, April 8, AZERTAC
105 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, spokesman for the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov told a briefing of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.
Ibrahim Mammadov noted that the number of cases continue to rise in the country.
