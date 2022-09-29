Azerbaijan confirms 149 new coronavirus cases

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

149 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 193 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

According to the Task Force, 3 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 821,311, with 810,374 recoveries and 9,913 deaths, while treatment of 1,024 others is underway.

A total of 7,247,567 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.