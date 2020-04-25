  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan confirms 25 new coronavirus cases, 67 recovered

    25.04.2020 [16:41]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

    25 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 67 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan has reached 1,617, with 1080 recoveries and 21 deaths, while treatment of 516 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 15 of the infected are in a severe and 21 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable,” the Task Force said.

    "A total of 120,479 coronavirus tests have been carried out so far," the Task Force added.

