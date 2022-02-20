Azerbaijan confirms 2,685 new COVID-19 cases

Baku, February 20, AZERTAC

2,685 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 6,558 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

According to the Task Force, 24 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 774,394, with 734,386 recoveries and 9,235 deaths, while treatment of 30,773 others is underway.

A total of 6,485,357 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.