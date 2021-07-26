Azerbaijan confirms 272 new coronavirus cases

Baku, July 26, AZERTAC

272 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 80 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

According to the Task Force, 3 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 340,715, with 332,136 recoveries and 5,009 deaths, while treatment of 3,570 others is underway.

“A total of 3,980,697 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.