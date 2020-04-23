  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan confirms 30 new COVID-19 cases, 41 patients recovered

    23.04.2020 [17:41]

    Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

    30 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 41 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan has reached 1,548, with 948 recoveries and 20 deaths, while treatment of 580 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 16 of the infected are in a severe and 25 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable,” the Task Force said.

