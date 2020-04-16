  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan confirms 30 new coronavirus cases, 56 recovered

    16.04.2020 [17:06]

    Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

    30 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 56 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    “2 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

    The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 1283, with 460 recoveries and 15 deaths, while treatment of 808 others is underway in the specialized hospitals.

    28 of the infected are in a severe and 33 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable,” the task force said

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan confirms 30 new coronavirus cases, 56 recovered
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    14.04.2020 [17:22]
    Azerbaijan confirms 49 new cases of coronavirus, 62 patients recovered
    13.04.2020 [19:19]
    Azerbaijan confirms 50 new coronavirus cases, 39 recovered
    13.04.2020 [11:44]
    Azerbaijan confirms 40 new coronavirus cases, 50 patients discharged from hospital
    11.04.2020 [22:02]
    Azerbaijan confirms 67 new cases of coronavirus, one died
    Azerbaijan confirms 30 new coronavirus cases, 56 recovered