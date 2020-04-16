Azerbaijan confirms 30 new coronavirus cases, 56 recovered

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

30 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 56 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

“2 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 1283, with 460 recoveries and 15 deaths, while treatment of 808 others is underway in the specialized hospitals.

28 of the infected are in a severe and 33 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable,” the task force said