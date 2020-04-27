  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan confirms 33 new coronavirus cases, 23 recovered

    27.04.2020 [18:21]

    Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

    33 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 23 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    “Born in 1960, the Azerbaijani citizen has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

    The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 1,678, with 1,162 recoveries and 22 deaths, while treatment of 494 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 17 of the infected are in a severe and 26 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable,” the Task Force said.

    "A total of 128,807 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far," the Task Force added.

