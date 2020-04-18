  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan confirms 33 new coronavirus cases, three died, 62 recovered

    18.04.2020 [17:35]

    Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

    33 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, three people have died, while 62 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan has reached 1,373, with 590 recoveries and 18 deaths, while treatment of 765 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 21 of the infected are in a severe and 30 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable,” the Task Force said.

