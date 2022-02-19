Azerbaijan confirms 3,690 new COVID-19 cases

Baku, February 19, AZERTAC

3,690 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 6,963 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

According to the Task Force, 29 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 771,709, with 727,828 recoveries and 9,211 deaths, while treatment of 34,670 others is underway.

A total of 6,473,728 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.