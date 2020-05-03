Azerbaijan confirms 38 new coronavirus cases, 30 recovered

Baku, May 3, AZERTAC

38 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 30 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers has told AZERTAC.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan has reached 1932, with 1441 recoveries and 25 deaths, while treatment of 466 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 19 of the infected are in a severe and 26 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable,” the Task Force said.