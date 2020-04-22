  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan confirms 38 new coronavirus cases, 42 recovered

    22.04.2020 [16:27]

    Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

    38 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 42 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 1,518, with 907 recoveries and 20 deaths, while treatment of 591 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 14 of the infected are in a severe and 21 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable,” the task force said.

    "A total of 108,221 coronavirus tests have been carried out so far," the task force added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan confirms 38 new coronavirus cases, 42 recovered
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.04.2020 [18:02]
    Azerbaijan confirms 44 new coronavirus cases, one died, 74 recovered
    20.04.2020 [18:16]
    Azerbaijan confirms 38 new coronavirus cases, 79 recovered
    19.04.2020 [18:06]
    Azerbaijan confirms 25 new coronavirus cases, 122 recovered
    18.04.2020 [17:35]
    Azerbaijan confirms 33 new coronavirus cases, three died, 62 recovered
    Azerbaijan confirms 38 new coronavirus cases, 42 recovered