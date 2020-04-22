Azerbaijan confirms 38 new coronavirus cases, 42 recovered

Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

38 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 42 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 1,518, with 907 recoveries and 20 deaths, while treatment of 591 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 14 of the infected are in a severe and 21 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable,” the task force said.

"A total of 108,221 coronavirus tests have been carried out so far," the task force added.