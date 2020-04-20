Azerbaijan confirms 38 new coronavirus cases, 79 recovered
AzerTAg.az
20.04.2020 [18:16]
Baku, April 20, AZERTAC
38 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 79 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.
“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 1,436, with 791 recoveries and 19 deaths, while treatment of 626 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 16 of the infected are in a severe and 23 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable,” the task force said.
