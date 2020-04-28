Azerbaijan confirms 39 new coronavirus cases, 59 recovered
28.04.2020 [17:35]
Baku, April 28, AZERTAC
39 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 59 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.
“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan has reached 1717, with 1221 recoveries and 22 deaths, while treatment of 474 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 15 of the infected are in a severe and 22 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable,” the Task Force said.
"A total of 132,640 coronavirus tests have been carried out so far," the Task Force added.
24.04.2020 [12:00]
