Azerbaijan confirms 40 new coronavirus cases, 46 recovered

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

40 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 46 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan has reached 1894, with 1411 recoveries and 25 deaths, while treatment of 458 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 14 of the infected are in a severe and 23 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable,” the Task Force said.

"A total of 152,597 coronavirus tests have been carried out so far," the Task Force added.