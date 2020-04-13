Azerbaijan confirms 40 new coronavirus cases, 50 patients discharged from hospital

Baku, April 13, AZERTAC

40 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 50 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 1098, with 250 recoveries and 11 deaths, while treatment of 837 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 24 of the infected are in a severe and 37 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable.”

“A total of 66,677 coronavirus tests have been carried out so far,” the Task Force added.