Azerbaijan confirms 437 new coronavirus cases

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

437 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 893 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

According to the Task Force, 14 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 331,477 with 318,502 recoveries and 4,828 deaths, while treatment of 8,147 others is underway.

A total of 3,425,183 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.