    Azerbaijan confirms 44 new coronavirus cases, 65 recovered

    24.04.2020 [17:45]

    Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

    44 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 65 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    The statement by the Task Force says: “Born in 1935, the Azerbaijani citizen has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

    The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 1,592, with 1,013 recoveries and 21 deaths, while treatment of 558 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 16 of the infected are in a severe and 23 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable.”

    "A total of 114,410 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far," the Task Force added.

