    Azerbaijan confirms 472 new coronavirus cases

    16.05.2021 [20:11]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    472 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 1,122 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, 11 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 329,843, with 314,900 recoveries and 4,779 deaths, while treatment of 10,164 others is underway”.

    “A total of 3,384,053 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.

