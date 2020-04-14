Azerbaijan confirms 49 new cases of coronavirus, 62 patients recovered

Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

49 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, one person has died, while 62 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan has reached 1,197, with 351 recoveries and 13 deaths, while treatment of 833 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 24 of the infected are in a severe and 28 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable,” the Task Force said.