    Azerbaijan confirms 49 new coronavirus cases, 46 recovered

    29.04.2020 [19:08]

    Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

    49 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 46 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    “Born in 1944, the Azerbaijani citizen has died after testing positive for COVID-19,” the Task Force said.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 1,766, with 1,267 recoveries and 23 deaths, while treatment of 476 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 18 of the infected are in a severe and 26 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable.

    A total of 137,379 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far," the Task Force added.

