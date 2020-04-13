  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan confirms 50 new coronavirus cases, 39 recovered

    13.04.2020 [19:19]

    Baku, April 13, AZERTAC 

    50 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, one person has died, while 39 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    “Born in 1955, the Azerbaijani citizen has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

    The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan has reached 1,148, with 289 recoveries and 12 deaths, while treatment of 822 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 25 of the infected are in a severe and 30 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable. Appropriate measures are being taken in Azerbaijan on conducting test of 2,373 people placed in various quarantine zones,” the task force said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan confirms 50 new coronavirus cases, 39 recovered
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    13.04.2020 [11:44]
    Azerbaijan confirms 40 new coronavirus cases, 50 patients discharged from hospital
    11.04.2020 [22:02]
    Azerbaijan confirms 67 new cases of coronavirus, one died
    10.04.2020 [22:27]
    Azerbaijan confirms 65 new coronavirus cases
    10.04.2020 [15:55]
    OIC holds emergency virtual meeting on combating novel coronavirus
    Azerbaijan confirms 50 new coronavirus cases, 39 recovered