Azerbaijan confirms 50 new coronavirus cases, 39 recovered

Baku, April 13, AZERTAC

50 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, one person has died, while 39 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

“Born in 1955, the Azerbaijani citizen has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan has reached 1,148, with 289 recoveries and 12 deaths, while treatment of 822 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 25 of the infected are in a severe and 30 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable. Appropriate measures are being taken in Azerbaijan on conducting test of 2,373 people placed in various quarantine zones,” the task force said.